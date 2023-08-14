StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BLCM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.