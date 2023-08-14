Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.