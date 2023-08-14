Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.28.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $3,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.