Financial Contrast: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bilibili and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 5 3 0 2.22 Marathon Digital 0 5 3 0 2.38

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -26.75% -42.16% -15.87% Marathon Digital -284.21% -15.80% -6.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bilibili and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.0% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $21.91 billion 0.29 -$1.09 billion ($2.15) -7.46 Marathon Digital $117.75 million 22.02 -$686.74 million ($3.97) -3.75

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Bilibili on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

