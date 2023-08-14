AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Financial Survey

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AlloVir and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

AlloVir presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 564.38%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 413.74%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

This table compares AlloVir and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -74.04% -60.74% Poseida Therapeutics -18.64% -16.77% -8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Poseida Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($1.79) -1.63 Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 1.86 -$64.00 million ($0.24) -11.63

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AlloVir has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; and P-PAH-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

