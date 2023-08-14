Reviewing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.02 $22.24 million $2.91 7.37 Ohio Valley Banc $57.78 million 2.07 $13.34 million $3.01 8.31

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

20.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 25.64% 11.90% 1.08% Ohio Valley Banc 22.17% 10.75% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Isabella Bank and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Isabella Bank pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

