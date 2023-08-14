Financial Analysis: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) versus Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 3.83% 7.78% 3.39% Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64%

Risk & Volatility

Ebix has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

64.5% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ebix and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $874.30 million 0.59 $64.64 million $1.09 15.44 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.27 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ebix and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.09%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Ebix beats Sharing Economy International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. Its EbixCash exchange related products and services include gift cards; travel exchanges services; money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer payment services; and on-demand technology to various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setup, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services, such as project management, integration, development, and testing; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

