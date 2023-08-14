Reviewing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) & AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and AAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.45 -$10.35 million ($1.60) -0.77 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pineapple Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pineapple Energy and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 354.91%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -20.99% -16.20% -6.75% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

