Everi (NYSE:EVRI) versus Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Financial Analysis

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everi and Golden Heaven Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $782.52 million 1.53 $120.49 million $1.17 11.62 Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

This table compares Everi and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 13.67% 56.42% 7.48% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everi and Golden Heaven Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everi presently has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 66.18%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Everi beats Golden Heaven Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

