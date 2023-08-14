Head-To-Head Contrast: Osisko Development (ODV) versus Its Rivals

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Osisko Development to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 723 3015 3698 78 2.42

Osisko Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.97%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 244.78%. Given Osisko Development’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -1.99 Osisko Development Competitors $1.75 billion -$46.32 million -13.28

Osisko Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Osisko Development Competitors -47.84% -6.78% -2.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Development rivals beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.