Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head to Head Analysis

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 533.33%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $51.23, suggesting a potential upside of 45.92%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -15.53% -33.10% -14.41% Daqo New Energy 31.45% 16.65% 14.38%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares iSun and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iSun has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.07 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.43 Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.59 $1.82 billion $13.75 2.55

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

