3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) vs. SAP (NYSE:SAP) Financial Contrast

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $538.03 million 1.75 -$123.31 million ($0.95) -7.43 SAP $32.53 billion 4.99 $2.41 billion $4.59 29.99

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -23.57% -11.57% -5.89% SAP 16.55% 6.86% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 3D Systems and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 SAP 1 4 9 0 2.57

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.01%. SAP has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Risk & Volatility

3D Systems has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats 3D Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

