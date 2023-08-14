Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

HLNE stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

