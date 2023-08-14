Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $174.20

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 239 ($3.05) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.