Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $174.20

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 239 ($3.05) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.