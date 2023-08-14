RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

