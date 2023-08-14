Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

TLSNY opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

