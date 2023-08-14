Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXGBY. DNB Markets raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

