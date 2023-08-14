Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Barclays increased their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:LMND opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,012 shares of company stock worth $136,739. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

