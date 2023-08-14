Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in July

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.