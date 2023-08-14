Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in July

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.
About Anglo American Platinum
