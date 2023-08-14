Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Monday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

