Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Monday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
