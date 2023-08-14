WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHTCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTC WHTCF opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$4.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

