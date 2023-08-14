Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.0 days.

Algoma Central Stock Up 1.7 %

AGMJF stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

