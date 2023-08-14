Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.0 days.
Algoma Central Stock Up 1.7 %
AGMJF stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.