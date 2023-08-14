Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

Shares of AGGZF opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

