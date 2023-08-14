Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Drops By 22.2%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

AFGVF stock opened at C$2.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.96. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

