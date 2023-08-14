Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,072.0 days.

Andritz Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $49.90 on Monday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

