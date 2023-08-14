Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Acreage Trading Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Acreage Company Profile
