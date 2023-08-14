Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.