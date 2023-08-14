Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Expands By 16.2%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLLF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Increases Dividend

ACLLF opened at $28.00 on Monday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

