Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

