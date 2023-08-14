Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
About Adventus Mining
