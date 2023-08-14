Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Raised to €0.35

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €0.35 ($0.38) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

