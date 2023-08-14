Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Raised to €0.35

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €0.35 ($0.38) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
