Berenberg Bank Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Trading Down 0.6 %

Centrica Increases Dividend

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.