Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($19.30) to GBX 1,610 ($20.58) in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Hill & Smith stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

