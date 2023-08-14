Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($19.30) to GBX 1,610 ($20.58) in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.
