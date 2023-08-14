Barclays Raises Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 80

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 76 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.93) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

