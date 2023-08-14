JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,080

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,140 ($14.57) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.23) to GBX 1,180 ($15.08) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.81) to GBX 1,350 ($17.25) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,083.83.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

About Antofagasta

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

