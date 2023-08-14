TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $29.12 on Friday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

In related news, Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,914,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

