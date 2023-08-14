HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $206.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $138.82 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $43,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

