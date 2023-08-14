Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.