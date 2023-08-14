StockNews.com Upgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to “Hold”

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

