Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
