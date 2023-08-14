Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

