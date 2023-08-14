StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

RVP stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

