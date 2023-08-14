StockNews.com Lowers E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,962 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 140.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

