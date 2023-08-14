IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
IDACORP Stock Up 0.6 %
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
