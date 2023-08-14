Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.09 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

