StockNews.com Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Strong-Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

