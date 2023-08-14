China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

