United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

