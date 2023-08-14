Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %

INFI opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.