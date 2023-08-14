Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %
INFI opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infinity Pharmaceuticals
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.