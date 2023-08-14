StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

