Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.29 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

