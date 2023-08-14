Roth Capital Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut CEVA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.62 on Thursday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $510.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 418.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

