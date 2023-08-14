StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

